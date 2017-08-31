Mercedes offers special aid for flood affected Mumbai customers

The initiative includes special discounts on spares, a waiver on towing charges and faster processing of insurance claims.

Mercedes has announced a special initiative that is meant to aid Mumbai customers whose cars have been affected by the recent floods in the city.

The special measures include replacement of parts, service and insurance claims. Roland Folger, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India has confirmed that they will source any required parts from Germany and Singapore by air at no extra cost to customers. The manufacturer will also offer special discounts on necessary spare parts, ensure faster processing of insurance claims via Daimler Financial Services India and source manpower from neighbouring dealers for quicker turnaround times.

Cars covered under Allianz Global, Mercedes’ insurance partner, will be recovered at the earliest. Towing costs to the two dealerships in Mumbai will also be covered by the insurance partner.

The German luxury carmaker will also employ technical experts to supervise dealers and offer consulting services to Mercedes customers.