Mercedes-Maybach 6 convertible concept to preview future Dawn rival

The carmaker plans to reveal the drop-top variant of the Maybach 6 concept at this year’s Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

Mercedes had revealed its Vision Maybach 6 concept at the 2016 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, and it looks like this year’s event could see the reveal of the concept’s drop-top variant.

The convertible concept continues Mercedes’ vision for a product to rival the Rolls-Royce Wraith and its convertible variant, the Dawn. Mercedes design boss, Gorden Wagener, hinted at its arrival in a new social media video posted onto his Instagram account, writing that something 'surprising' is due this summer, while showing sketches of the Maybach 6 concept and also the IAA Concept from 2015.

Insiders have suggested production versions of the Maybach 6 models could be assembled by a new bespoke coachbuilding operation to provide customers of its higher-end models with greater freedom in customising their cars.

Last year’s Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 concept was a four-wheel-drive 2+2 EV with a total output of 748hp and sported gull-wing doors.

The Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance takes place from August 17, 2017. BMW will also reveal the Z4 Concept at the event, which previews its own future drop-top model that has been co-developed with the upcoming Toyota Supra.