Mercedes launches special edition GLC at Rs 50.86 lakh

Mercedes-Benz has expanded its GLC range in India with the launch of a special edition, called the Celebration Edition, at a price of Rs 50.86 lakh for the GLC 220d and Rs 51.25 lakh for the GLC 300 (all prices, ex-showroom, India). Both the special edition variants are at a premium of Rs 88,000 over the standard GLC.

The Celebration Edition GLC comes purely with a few cosmetic and feature upgrades and remains mechanically unchanged from the existing GLC range.

Upgrades to the special edition GLC include the option of a new red colour scheme that will also be available across other GLC variants, LED logo projectors on the exit lamps in the side doors, black exterior mirror housing and sports pedals finished in stainless steel. The SUV also gets chrome additions in the front – over the faux air intakes – and a chrome strip at the rear.

The carmaker has introduced the ‘Celebration Edition’ GLC to mark the 70th anniversary of India’s Independence. With today's launch, Mercedes aims to enhance the popularity of the GLC, which is the highest selling SUV in its range.

GLC continues to get the option of a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol along with the familiar 2.1-litre four-cylinder diesel engine. The petrol unit puts out 245hp and 370Nm of torque while the diesel churns out 170hp and 400Nm of torque. Both the powertrains are mated to Mercedes’ nine-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.