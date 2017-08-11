Mercedes-AMG to launch 430hp 53 range of cars

The 53 range of cars will get inline six-cylinder engines and sit between the 43 and 63 line of cars; no announcement of India launch.

Mercedes-AMG will introduce a new range of cars, the 53 series, which will slot in between the 43 and 63 range of cars and exclusively use the newly developed turbocharged, inline six-cylinder engines.

The new range of inline, four- and six-cylinder engines are built on a modular platform. The M256 six-cylinder motor is reportedly good for 430hp, an increase of 63hp over the V6 engine used in the 43 range of cars. The M256 engine will get two turbos – an exhaust-driven one and an electric one — as well as a mild-hybrid 48V system to help with fuel efficiency.

While the first model to get the 53 badge will be the upcoming CLS 53, the S 500 launched in European markets already comes with a 3.0-litre, inline six-cylinder engine, though in a 435hp and 520Nm state of tune.

Mercedes has not announced whether the 53 range of cars will come to India, but, seeing as AMG has brought the GLC 43 Coupe and will launch its range-topping GT R in India soon, the potential to bring this range to our shores exists.

