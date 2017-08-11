Mercedes-AMG GT R sets lap record at Buddh circuit

The Mercedes-AMG GT R has just set a new lap record for a production-spec car at the Buddh International Circuit. Timed at 2min 9.8sec, the GT R beat the previous record holder, the SLS AMG, by nearly 5sec.

The speed test was conducted by the FMSCI and the car was driven on the track by AMG driver Christian Hohenadel.

The AMG GT R is the road-going version of the German carmaker’s Nürburgring 24-hour race-winning GT3. It is also currently the fastest rear-wheel-drive car to go around the Green Hell (Nürburgring), earning it the ‘Beast of the Green Hell’ nickname.

The GT R is powered by Mercedes-AMG’s 4.0-litre, twin-turbo, V8 engine (Codename: M177) that makes 585hp and 700Nm of peak twisting force. The engine sends power to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, helping the car hit 100kph in a claimed 3.6sec, and on to a top speed of 317kph. The car is also the first Mercedes-AMG model to sport rear-wheel steering as well.

The GT R will launch in India on August 21, 2017, alongside its 469hp convertible sibling, the GT Roadster.