Mercedes-AMG GT Black series takes shape

Work has begun on the Mercedes-AMG GT Black series that is likely to hit the global automotive scene next year. A recent sighting of a test mule at the famed Nurburgring by our sister magazine, Autocar UK confirmed the development. The test mule had bodwork inspred that of the AMG GT4 racing car, with a fixed rear wing and exhaust exits moved from their normal central position to farther apart in the diffuser.

The test mule has polycarbonate rear window in a bid to save weight, suggesting it features several other mass-trimming parts underneath. Inside, a pair of sports seats can be seen ahead of a roll cage. Although the latter is available as an option on the GT R, which currently tops the GT range, it’s likely to be standard on the Black Series.

AMG is also likely to have fettled the car’s twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine. Currently, the most potent version of it in the GT range powers the GT R with 569hp and 700Nm, but the unit is used in the E63 with 594hp and 850Nm. Sources think even more performance can be breathed from the ‘hot vee’ engine, suggesting the GT Black Series will be a natural rival to the Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

That car produces 681hp from its twin-turbocharged 3.8-litre flat six-cylinder engine and can hit 100kph in 2.8sec. The rear-wheel-drive model is the most extreme 911 on sale. Black Series models have a history of holding the same rank in their respective AMG line-ups.

AMG boss Tobias Moers confirmed his brand would be producing a GT Black Series last year at the reveal of the GT R model. The last Black Series model was based on the SLS and entered production in 2013.

Mercedes recently launched the AMG GTR in India. Here's our review.