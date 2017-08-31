Maserati Ghibli facelift revealed

Apart from light visual tweaks, the Ghibli gets a more powerful petrol engine; rivals the BMW 5-series and Jaguar XF.

Maserati has revealed its facelifted Ghibli at the Chengdu motor show in China, showing how the car will look before it arrives on roads early next year. As shown by newly released pictures, the BMW 5 Series, Jaguar XF and Mercedes-Benz E-Class rival gets restyled bumpers at both ends and a new front grille.

Little has changed inside because the model was recently updated with a new infotainment system and dashboard design. That said, the 2018 model does gain a raft of new tech to improve performance and luxury.

New for the facelifted Ghibli is Integrated Vehicle Control, which is claimed to enhance the car's dynamic abilities while maintaining the safety net of ESP.

The car also swaps hydraulic power steering for an electric system, which integrates with driver assist technology such as Highway Assist, Lane Keeping Assist and Active Blind Spot Assist. Along with Adaptive Cruise Control and Traffic Sign Recognition, these features come as part of the optional Driver Assistance package.

Like its sibling, the larger Quattroporte, the Ghibli gains GranLusso and GranSport trims (pictured above). The trims will replace the current car’s Luxury and Sport trims.

The car’s 3.0-litre V6 diesel and petrol powertrains were recently given extra power, but Maserati has ramped up the output of the latter further with an additional 20hp and 30Nm, bringing the figures up to 418hp and 580Nm. The diesel sticks with its 267hp output.



Expect the refreshed Ghibli to come to India sometime late next year.