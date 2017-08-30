Maruti Arena dealership chain launched

Customers can now personalise and book cars online; Maruti aims to set up over 80 Maruti Suzuki Arenas by March 2018.

Maruti Suzuki has announced that it will revamp its existing retail outlets as Maruti Suzuki Arena. The refurbishing of its showroom network across India includes leveraging digital technology to better serve its customers.

Through a new website, Maruti will offer potential customers the opportunity to look at its model range, and also customise and book their cars. Maruti Suzuki is focusing on web and digital platforms as it believes that 75 per cent of car buyers in India do their research online before making a decision. Similar to its Nexa outlets, Maruti Arena sales personnel will also use digital tabs with specially developed apps to aid during customer interactions.

“Maruti Suzuki Arena is at the core of our strategy to transform our network and meet customer expectations. It will enhance transparency and delight customers with an exciting purchase experience, from the digital space to physical showrooms,” said the managing director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki, Kenichi Ayukawa.

With the revamp, the manufacturer will now have a total of four separate retail channels – Maruti Suzuki Arena, Nexa, Commercial and its used car network, True Value.

Maruti Suzuki aims to set up over 80 Maruti Suzuki Arenas by March 2018, and aims to convert their entire network of over 2,000 dealerships to the new layout over the next three to five years.