Lexus India undergoes restructuring

Lexus has announced a restructure of its organisation with an aim of strengthening its position in India. Under the new structure, the Japanese brand has announced a change in role for key personnel along with the addition of new roles. Akito Tachibana, formerly the managing director, will lead Lexus India as its chairman, while Akitoshi Takemura, the sr. vice president, has been elevated to the level of president. The position of the vice-president (operations) at Lexus will be held by Arun Nair.

Lexus say that these changes have been effected with an intention of empowering key decision making capability for the brand in India. “India is an extremely important market for Lexus. Today’s announcement of a new and independent organisational structure is a signal that we intend to build a business that continues to drive growth not only in India, but with India and for India,” said Akitoshi Takemura, president, Lexus India.

Along with the Toyota brand, Lexus India is part of Toyota Kirloskar Motors and debuted in India in March 2017. Its vehicle line-up features hybrids like the ES300h sedan and the RX450h SUV, and a diesel-powered SUV, the LX450d. Lexus operates four sales outlets called guest experience centres in the country for now in Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi and Gurgaon.