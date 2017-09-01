Kia shooting brake concept to be unveiled at Frankfurt

Kia has partially revealed a new shooting brake concept that will debut at the upcoming Frankfurt motor show. The concept will preview the design of the upcoming Cee'd hatchback.

Taking the form of a shooting brake-style estate, Kia describes it as an “extended hatch”. The concept’s design is more dramatic than the standard Cee'd. The Korean carmaker also hinted that the concept would preview a potential body style for its large hatchback, which is currently on sale in international markets in three- and five-door hatch and estate styles.

The Cee'd range will start with five-door hatchback and estate versions, which are expected to arrive in the UK in 2018. It is unlikely that the three-door Procee'd will also be on offer.

If Kia decides to discontinue the three-door Procee'd, it would make sense that the shooting brake variant would take its name. For the new Picanto, Kia has removed the option of three doors, offering it only as a five-door hatch internationally.

The shooting brake will see Kia enter new territory as it did with the Audi A4 and BMW 3-series rivaling Stinger sports saloon.

A bit of the front of the car has been revealed, but the steeply raked light clusters are just visible, as are sharp creases towards the bonnet, suggesting a more aggressive design that mirrors the Picanto and the Stinger.

The current-generation Cee'd has been around since 2012 in the UK and is nearing the end of its life cycle, which is typically six years for the Korean manufacturer. The 2015 facelift refreshed the car at the midpoint of this cycle.

Engines are likely to be a mix of new or heavily retuned versions existing units. Kia’s turbocharged, 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine is expected to move up to the Cee'd from the Picanto and Rio.

The shooting brake concept was designed at Kia’s Frankfurt studio, not far from the city's motor show location.

Kia is currently taking stock of the Indian market and has begun roadshows for dealers in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. The Korean manufacturer is expected to launch an SUV and a sedan in India by 2019.