Jaguar F-Type SVR priced from Rs 2.45 crore in India

India prices for Jaguar’s range-topping F-Type SVR have been revealed at Rs 2.45 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The SVR badge means that JLR’s Special Vehicle Operations division has taken the standard V8 engined F-Type and tuned it further. The 5.0-litre supercharged V8 motor has been massaged to produce 575hp at 6,500rpm and 700Nm of peak torque at 3,500rpm, an increase of 25hp and 20Nm over the F-Type R.

Power is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox that helps the 1,705kg car hit 100kph in a claimed 3.7sec and on to a top speed of 322kph.

In terms of equipment, the SVR coupe comes with a lightweight titanium and Inconel exhaust, new 20-inch forged alloy wheels, redesigned aerodynamics, a carbon-fibre rear wing, SVR performance seats and a heated SVR-branded leather steering wheel with aluminium gearshift paddles.

The Jaguar F-Type SVR competes against the Porsche 911 Turbo S, Mercedes-AMG GT R and the Nissan GT-R.

Jaguar has begun taking orders for the two-seater coupe in India. Deliveries are expected within 5-6 months, depending on the customisation.