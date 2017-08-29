India-bound Renault Captur: All you need to know

The Duster set the cash registers ringing for Renault India when it was launched in 2011, but its larger SUV, the Koleos failed to entice buyers in our market. Hence, this time, for its SUV placed above the Duster, Renault has created the Captur. The name sounds familiar as Renault sells a model with a similar-sounding name in Europe. The India-spec SUV even looks quite similar to the European Captur, but that’s where the similarities end. While the European Captur is based on the Clio hatchback’s platform, the Captur for India is a crossover made using the Duster platform, specifically for developing nations.

Renault ﻿﻿launched it as the Kaptur in Russia and a few South American markets some time back and it’s looking quite positive. India will be the first market where Renault will sell the car with a right-hand-drive layout. We are eagerly waiting to have a go at it when it’s launched, but you need not wait to know more about it. We’ve made a list of things things that you should know about the upcoming Renault Captur.

Family lineage

The Captur will be built on the versatile M0 platform that also underpins the Duster. Renault has achieved high levels of localisation with this platform in India, which will help keep costs in check. There seem to be minimal tweaks to its chassis as the dimensions are similar to that of the Duster, which means it will have similar levels of space inside the cabin. The platform will also underpin the India-spec Nissan Kicks crossover when it comes.

More power

In Russia, the Captur got a choice of two petrol engines – 1.6- and 2.0-litre. For India, though, Renault is expected to continue with the tried-and-tested powertrains – the 1.5-litre petrol and the ubiquitous 1.5-litre K9K motor – but with the motors tweaked to output more power and torque. While an automatic transmission is not expected at launch, it may arrive later along with four-wheel-drive.

Upmarket fight

In terms of pricing and equipment, the Captur will rival Hyundai’s Creta and Jeep’s Compass, with the Nissan Kicks expected to join the fray later. Expect prices to be in the region of Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). The Captur will come with full-LED headlamps flanked by LED DRLs, an option for a contrast roof, dual-tone interiors, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with media navigation and Bluetooth connectivity.

Some time to go

Renault recently announced that it will bring the crossover to India before the end of 2017. The French manufacturer has been testing the Captur for Indian markets for the past few months.

Also read:

Renault Captur confirmed for India; teaser released

India-spec Renault Captur details revealed

Exlusive: Renault Kaptur review, test drive

Nissan to launch Kicks SUV in Q3 2018



