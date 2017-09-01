India-bound Jeep Renegade SUV: 5 things to know

Jeep is all set to expand its India line-up to five SUVs by 2020. Joining the existing range next will be the Renegade, currently the smallest SUV on Jeep’s global line-up. Neo-retro in terms of styling, the Renegade will slot in below the Compass. Here are five things you need to know about the Renegade:

1. It’s relatively compact:

The Renegade available globally is 4.2m in length, 1.7m in height and 1.9m in width. In comparison, the Hyundai Creta is 4.2m in length, 1.6m in height and 1.8m in width, whereas the Renault Duster is 4.3m in length, 1.69m in height and 1.8m in width. This makes the Renegade the tallest and widest car in this segment.

2. It may get the Compass’ engines:

For the Indian market, Jeep could offer the Renegade with the same engines as on the Compass, though with lower power outputs. This means that the Renegade could be offered with the now locally assembled 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel engine developing in the region of 140hp, along with a 1.4-litre MultiAir petrol motor also developing around the same amount of power.

Interestingly, Jeep could also look towards its 1.6-litre MultiJet diesel engine – similar to the one used by the Maruti S-cross – for the Renegade. The automaker already offers it under the Compass' hood in certain markets. The unit could develop around 120hp in the Renegade.

3. Four-wheel drive may be optional:

As with the Compass, the Renegade might get four-wheel drive as an option on select variants, allowing it to live up to the Jeep name when it comes to off-roading prowess.

4. Expected market launch in late 2018:

The Renegade is expected to launch towards the end of 2018, or sometime early in 2019. As with the Compass, the Renegade will be assembled at the Ranjangaon plant.

5. It will be Jeep’s most affordable SUV in India:

The Renegade will slot in below the Compass, priced to rival the Creta and the Duster. However, we expect it to be priced at a slight premium within its segment, with prices starting at around Rs 1 lakh more than the Creta.