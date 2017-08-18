India-bound 2018 Honda CR-V gets 5-star ASEAN NCAP rating

The SUV will come to India sometime next year with a 158hp 1.6-litre diesel engine option.

Honda has recently announced that its CR-V has been awarded a 5-star rating at the ASEAN NCAP (New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asia) crash safety tests. The SUV is the first model to be awarded a 5-star rating under the new ASEAN NCAP Assessment 2017-2020 Protocol.

Based on the newly instituted ASEAN NCAP Assessment 2017-2020 Protocol that came into effect on January 1, 2017, the new Honda CR-V achieved an overall score of 88.8 out of 100. This new assessment included a frontal offset impact test, side impact test, and evaluation of safety features. The 2018 Honda CR-V received impressive scores of 47.25 for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP), 22.84 for Child Occupant Protection (COP), and 18.71 for and Safety Assist Technologies (SATs).

Honda is expected to bring the new fifth-generation CR-V to India sometime next year. The new CR-V will be offered with a 1.6-litre i-DTEC diesel unit as an option. The diesel’s output will be 158hp at 4,000rpm and 350Nm at 2,000rpm. The engine will come mated to a nine-speed unit from ZF. The CR-V is expected to come with front-wheel drive as standard and all-wheel drive as an option.

The fifth-generation CR-V will also seat seven rather than five, get a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system replete with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and have a raft of features for comfort and convenience.

Honda’s CR-V will lock horns with the recently launched Jeep Compass, the Hyundai Tucson and the VW Tiguan when launched in the Indian market.