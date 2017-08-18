Hyundai showcases next-gen fuel cell EV in Seoul

The fuel cell electric SUV has a range of 580km and is meant to replace the Tucson Fuel Cell; takes design cues from upcoming Kona.

Hyundai has revealed its new all-electric SUV, powered by a hydrogen fuel cell, in near production-spec at Seoul. The Next Generation FCEV, as it is officially called, is a continuation of the FE Fuel Cell Concept that debuted at the 2017 Geneva motor show.

Boasting a range of 580km on a single tank, the SUV is reported to be powered by an electric motor that produces 163hp and 400Nm of torque, and sends power to the front wheels only.

The FCEV takes its design cues from the upcoming Hyundai Kona that is expected at the Frankfurt motor show. The near-production concept is the second model to have Hyundai’s new design language, after the Kona crossover, and sports similar thin headlights matched by separate LED daytime running lights and fog lamps.

In international markets, the FCEV will replace the Tucson Fuel Cell when launched.

While Hyundai has not revealed if the Next Generation FCEV will come to India, we had previously reported that the Korean manufacturer is looking to bring the all-electric Kona crossover to the country. It is highly possible that the production-spec version of this SUV could come to India after the Kona arrives.