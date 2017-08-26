Hyundai Creta facelift (ix25) unveiled in China

Hyundai has showcased a slightly updated ix25 SUV at the ongoing Chengdu motor show in China. The updates on the ix25 (Creta in India) include revised front and rear styling. Up front, the ix25 gets a new grille design with a thick chrome surround. The grille now merges with the chunky new front bumper that sports creases and has separate housings for fog lamps and LED daytime running lamps. The thick black chin below the bumper enhances the SUV's muscular appearance.

Moving to the sides, the only change is the new-design alloy wheels. At the back, the ix25 gets new inserts for the tail-lamps and thicker cladding on the bumper. It is also fitted with dual rectangular exhaust tips that look similar to those on Mercedes models.

Under the hood, the ix25 for China will get a range of petrol engines, including a 1.6-litre and a new 1.4-litre turbo petrol.



There is no news of the facelifted Creta making its way to India yet. But the updates on the ix25 tell us what we could expect to see on the model for India. The facelifted SUV will also take on newer rivals like the upcoming Mahindra S201 SUV (based on the SsangYong Tivoli), the Renault Captur and the new five-seater SUV from Tata that'll come to the market later.

