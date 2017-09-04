Hyundai announces aid package for models affected by Mumbai floods

Hyundai has announced a support package to all customers whose cars have been affected by the recent Mumbai floods. Called the Special Service Support Package, it will be available for all vehicles in the Mumbai and Vapi area that have been flood damaged.

The Korean manufacturer has deployed 30 emergency road service vehicles in addition to offering complementary roadside assistance (RSA) for towing affected models that can be contacted via a toll-free number 18001024645. Hyundai has employed 350 technicians at its service centres to help bring affected vehicles back on the road.

Customers will also get a free engine oil replacement, 50 percent off on their liability post insurance support and 50 percent off on support for antirust treatment services. The manufacturer has also planned to organise a car check-up camp after two months to review each affected model’s state.

MOBIS, Hyundai’s spare parts supplier, is currently focused on giving priority to workshops in Mumbai and Vapi to aid customers. Hyundai will also offer exchange schemes for vehicles that are flood damaged beyond repair and are considered a total loss.