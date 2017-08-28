Hyundai aiming to sell 12,000 Vernas by Diwali

Hyundai has launched its Verna mid-size sedan at a competitive Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The prices for each variant are introductory and will last for the first 20,000 bookings only.

The Korean manufacturer is bullish regarding sales forecasts for its new Verna as it has received 45,000 enquiries after pre-bookings commenced on August 1. Hyundai expects to convert more than 20 percent of those inquiries into sales with 10,000-12,000 units being sold by Diwali, which is in mid-October.

Hyundai expects the Verna to see sales of 4,000-5,000 units a month and expects to have moved more than 20,000 units of the mid-size sedan by the end of 2017. The manufacturer has also revealed that 60 percent of pre-bookings are for the 128hp 1.6-litre diesel, with 40 percent for the 123hp 1.6-litre petrol. Buyers are also looking at the six-speed automatic option more than the manual transmission model.

Based on this information, it seems like the higher-spec models of the Verna are more in demand. The car is available with a total of four variants, two engine and two transmission options.

The all-new Verna competes in the increasingly competitive mid-size sedan segment against the likes of the Maruti Ciaz, Honda City Skoda Rapid and Volkswagen Vento.

