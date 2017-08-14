Honda Jazz facelift revealed before Frankfurt debut

The refreshed hatchback comes with a new 130hp 1.5-litre engine for European markets.

Before the hatchback makes its public debut at the 2017 Frankfurt motor show, Honda has revealed its facelifted Jazz for European markets.

The headline is the new 130hp 1.5-litre petrol engine that has a claimed fuel economy of 18.52kpl. The new motor will come mated to either a six-speed manual or a revised CVT automatic ‘box. The current 1.3-litre model with 102hp will also be offered on the refreshed model, though the Sport and Dynamic variants will only have the 1.5-litre engine option.

The few exterior changes from the previous model include a new headlight signature, a revised grille, tweaked bumpers on both ends, and a new metallic colour option called Skyride Blue.

The Dynamic variant also gets a thinner front splitter, a triple-strake diffuser at the rear, LED headlights, front fog lamps, side sill skirts, a tailgate spoiler and gloss-black 185/55 R16 alloy wheels.

On the inside, the Dynamic trim sports a unique pinstripe pattern on the upholstery and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, with orange stitching.

Standard equipment includes the City-Brake Active safety system, automatic headlights and cruise control, while higher variants also get Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Traffic Sign Recognition, keyless entry and go, a 7.0-inch infotainment system and a reversing camera.

The Jazz in India is yet to complete its second year of sale, so a facelift could still be some time away. However, when it comes to India, expect it to sport a similar design, some extra equipment and offer the infotainment system found on the City. It is also likely to continue with the same set of petrol and diesel engines.

The Jazz in India competes against the Hyundai i20, the Maruti Baleno and the Volkswagen Polo.

