Honda developing new hybrid powertrain

Honda’s shift towards electrification will see it launch a dedicated hybrid model in 2018 in the US market. The future Honda hybrid, which was confirmed at the Detroit motor show in January, will be built in the US and use a two-motor and combustion engine set-up. Our sister publication Autocar UK’s sources believe that this is the powertrain beneath the cut-and-shut body of the development car.

The test car is based on the Honda City sold in India, the sedan version of the Jazz sold in other markets. A likely reason for the car's lengthened body is to provide space for its large battery packs.

The car's powertrain will be related to the one used in the current Accord Hybrid that’s sold in the US. This is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine with electronic assistance. It produces a combined 212hp.

Honda hasn't commented on the test car or even confirmed whether its future hybrid production model will be sold in Europe, but it has stated that 50 percent of all new cars due to be released in the next two years will feature some sort of electrification in their powertrains. This suggests the drivetrain being developed will make it to Europe in some form.

Honda's push towards electrification is a result of its ambitions to halve its total CO2 emissions, including those produced during manufacturing, by 2050, and is spearheaded by its halo model, the Honda NSX.