Government to plug in 10,000 electric sedans in NCR

The electric sedans will be over four metres long, have a wheelbase of more than 2,500mm and a range of over 130km.

Energy Efficiency Service Ltd (EESL), a joint venture company of PSUs under the Ministry of Power has floated tenders for procuring 10,000 electric cars in sedan body style for the NCR region. The tender specifies the sedan’s length to measure over four meters and come with a wheelbase greater than 2,500mm. These e-sedans have to be powered by an electric motor of 30kW or more, have a driving range that exceeds 130km (without AC) with a top speed of 80kph. A driving range of 100km needs to be attainable within six hours of normal charging or 90 minutes of fast charging. Battery life, meanwhile, is stipulated at 3,000 cycles and will have to be provisioned with both AC and DC charging points that are compliant with Bharat EV charger specifications (BEVC- AC001 and BEVC-DC001).

The government has also mandated each vehicle to be fitted with a telematics device in order to monitor, collect, and report information related to each vehicle, including vehicle identification, daily distance run, routes, charging event information, energy consumption and operator ID.

Crucially, EESL will also increase the charging infrastructure for these electric vehicles, with 250 AC and 50 DC charging points to be commissioned in Delhi and NCR region in the initial phase. After which, 2,750 AC and 950 DC charging points will be added. The charging will be metered and payments can be made via mobile payment gateways.

Facilities like on-site maintenance will also have to be delivered by the chosen service provider, along with an extended warranty for a period of five years or two lakh kilometres.

Mahindra, currently, is the only mainstream electric car manufacturer in India and is poised to gain out of this. Though, for the moment, none of its electric cars meet the exact criteria. Its eVerito sedan has a range of 110km only and also takes a longer time to charge as well. Nonetheless, Mahindra will still be very interested to cash-in on this opportunity.