Frankfurt motor show 2017 preview

We take a look at how the September mega-event is shaping up

The upcoming Frankfurt motor show is just around the corner. With 25 major reveals already confirmed, and more to be announced in the coming days, let us take a peek at what to expect at this year’s event.

Audi A8

Though the Audi A8 has already been revealed at the Audi Summit in early July, it will make an appearance at Frankfurt in September.

Audi A7

A7, the smaller, coupé sibling of the A8, is expected to debut at Frankfurt and inherit much of the A8's cutting-edge autonomous tech, and a crisp new look to boot.

Bentley Continental GT

The long-awaited Bentley Continental GT, speculated to be the brand’s most advanced car yet, will officially be revealed at this year’s Frankfurt motor show. It will even have a hybrid in the range, like its SUV sibling, the Bentayga.

BMW 6 Series GT

Images of the BMW 6 Series GT have already been revealed. Considered the successor to the 5 Series Gran Turismo, the new car is more conventionally styled than the model it replaces. The 6-series GT will be sold in India as wel.

BMW i3S

BMW will officially be the first mainstream manufacturer to produce an entry for the next big performance segment: the hot electric hatch. Renault may have pipped it to the concept with the Zoe e-sport, but the i3S looks certain to reach production first. The company will also reveal the facelifted i3 range.

BMW M5

Another hot one from BMW but it’s totally different from the i3S. Though the M5, the new four-wheel-drive super-sedan from BMW, has already been partially revealed in a videogame publicity shot, It will be fully revealed at the upcoming event for the first time.

BMW X7 concept

BMW's answer to the Mercedes-Benz GLS will arrive at Frankfurt in concept form. We've spotted it testing numerous times. With the X2 set to emulate its concept-like looks for production, BMW's SUV flagship is likely to follow the same suit.

BMW 8-series

Reviving the 8-series nameplate for its flagship sedan, BMW will debut the car at Frankfurt while an international launch is expected next year. Expect Mercedes-Benz S-class rivalling tech and luxury.

Dacia Duster

The new Dacia Duster, to be revealed in Frankfurt, sits on the other end of the SUV segment, and it will replace its predecessor with the same name.

Facelifted Honda Jazz

It's time for the Jazz's mid-life refresh, so Honda's expected to be taking one to Frankfurt to show the world. The hatchback has been revealed officially before its public debut and will be offered in Europe with a new 130hp 1.5-litre petrol engine along with the existing 102hp 1.3-litre motor.

Honda CR-V hybrid

Honda's first hybrid in its electrification onslaught will likely be a CR-V, before other models follow suit.

Hyundai i30N

Hyundai's first hot hatch will make an appearance at Frankfurt, following its debut in Germany earlier this summer. The car is expected to come with a maximum output of 275hp, pumped-up looks and the promise of crisp handling.

Hyundai Kona

The Nissan Juke rival from Hyundai, the Kona, is poised to keep up the carmaker’s relentless momentum in the SUV segment.

Jaguar E-Pace

We will get another look at the recently revealed Jaguar E-Pace, the British brand's second SUV, when it’s showcased in Frankfurt this September.

Production-spec Jaguar I-Pace

The first electric vehicle from Jaguar, the I-Pace, will be revealed at the event in production form. Though the SUV has been revealed in concept form earlier, it will be demonstrated for the first time in its production-ready form. The SUV is expected to launch next year.

Kia Stonic

Another Nissan Juke rival on its way to Frankfurt later this summer, is the Kia Stonic. Kia's small SUV made its initial splash upon its reveal not long ago, but we'll see it for the first time in the flesh at Frankfurt.

Facelifted Lexus NX

The European-spec Lexus NX, in facelifted form, will appear at Frankfurt, after the Asian-spec car was revealed at the Shanghai motor show earlier in the year.

Mercedes-AMG Project One hypercar

Perhaps the showstopper of the Frankfurt event will be the Mercedes-AMG's as-yet-unnamed hypercar, codenamed ‘Project One’. It’s set to rival the Aston Martin Valkyrie and usher in a new generation of hypercars upon its launch next year.

Mercedes-Benz EQ hatchback

In the footsteps of Volkswagen’s assault on the EV segment, Mercedes will introduce its EQ hatchback to rival the Volkswagen ID hatchback concept. Expect a similar approach to its previous EQ SUV concept.

Mercedes-Benz X-class

The X-class may have just been revealed, but it will be wheeled out again at Frankfurt for its motor show debut, as part of a large Mercedes-Benz stand.

Next-gen Mercedes-Benz G-class

The next-gen G-class will also be designed with the original’s aesthetics in mind. The same V12 motor will be available in the range-topping model, though the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 will probably replace the 5.5-litre V8 on the current G-class. The new S-class’ 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel may also replace the current G 350d’s engine.

All-electric Mini Cooper concept

The all-electric Mini Cooper concept is expected at the Frankfurt motor show and will offer a glimpse of the design and its technical specifications before production begins in 2019.

New Porsche Cayenne

Porsche's first SUV, the Cayenne, is about to enter its third generation. The car has been spotted testing over the past 18 months, but we’ll have to wait until Frankfurt to get a first comprehensive look.

Renault Mégane Renault Sport

The Mégane Renault Sport has already been seen with leaked and barely disguised shots, so at this stage it has been all but officially unveiled. The official reveal, though, will finally take place in September.

Seat Arona

The Seat Arona was revealed a while ago and it will be showcased once again at the Frankfurt Motor Show. With a few other SUVs also set to be previewed, we will find out how it stacks up against competitors.

Subaru Impreza

The next Subaru Impreza will break cover at Frankfurt, as the firm refreshes its line-up with new architecture, first seen on the new XV.

Suzuki Swift Sport

Suzuki will display its new-gen pocket rocket, the Swift Sport. For the first time in its production, the hot hatch will be powered by a 140hp, 1.4-litre turbocharged motor rather than the traditional 138hp, 1.6-litre, naturally aspirated petrol mill.

Vauxhall Grandland X

Could this be a new addition to the UK's best-sellers list a year from now? Vauxhall certainly hopes so, and the Grandland X will make its debut at the Frankfurt show as a rival to the Seat Ateca and Nissan Qashqai.

Volkswagen Polo

The sixth generation Volkswagen Polo was revealed earlier in the summer in Berlin. We will get another look at the new supermini, as well as its hot-hatch iteration, the Polo GTI.

Volkswagen ID saloon concept

Joining VW’s range of new electric-powered concepts such as the ID Crozz SUV, ID Buzz MPV and ID hatchback, the ID saloon concept will make its debut at Frankfurt. It’ll be styled in the same way as its EV siblings and be powered by the same electric motors.

Volkswagen T-Roc

While the T-Roc debuted in concept form at the 2014 Geneva motor show, it has been teased recently and will make an appearance at Frankfurt. VW’s smallest SUV is based on the new modular MQB platform that underpins the Golf and some of the smaller Audis.

Volvo XC40

Leaked images of the XC40 have been seen online recently and the E-Pace and GLA rival will be present at Volvo’s stall in Frankfurt. It is the first car to be based on the Swedish manufacturer’s new Compact Modular Architecture platform and is meant to attract a more youthful audience than its larger siblings, the XC60 and XC90.

Event information

Dates Trade: 14-15 September 2017; Public: 16-24 September 2017

Location: Trade fair grounds, Ludwig-Erhard-Anlage 1, D-60327 Frankfurt/Main, Germany

Opening times: 9am-7pm, daily

For ticket information, visit the official website.