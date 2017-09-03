Five new Audis coming in 2018

The e-tron SUV, Audi's first foray into the fully electric vehicles market, will be launched along with four other models

At the debut of the 2017 Audi A8, Audi boss, Rupert Stadler, confirmed that the German marque will launch five new cars in 2018. This includes the e-tron all-electric SUV, the A1, Q3, A6 and the A7.

Stadler said that the A8 was the "starting point for its large product initiative." The new autonomous driving systems launched on the flagship saloon are expected to filter down across the range eventually.

At the A8's debut, Audi hinted about showcasing the e-tron SUV at the upcoming Frankfurt motor show in September, and announced a three-pronged strategy for what it calls the "future of mobility."

The first prong, MyAudi, points to connectivity and how the user will interact with the car, typically through a more advanced infotainment system.

"Audi AI (artificial intelligence used in the context of autonomous or piloted driving), the second prong, is the technology for 'intelligence and forward thinking'," claimed Stadler. "AI thinks for you, supports you and creates a new level of independence," he said.

The third prong is Audi e-tron, the carmaker's sub-brand (equivalent to BMW's i sub-brand) for all-electric vehicles as well as an increased number of plug-in hybrids.