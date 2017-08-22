FCA not approached by Great Wall for the Jeep brand

Fiat Chrysler has denied that it has been approached by Great Wall Motors, with the Chinese brand looking to buy the Italian-American group.

In an official note issued yesterday, FCA said: "In response to market rumours regarding a potential interest of Great Wall Motors in the Jeep brand, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has not been approached by Great Wall Motors in connection with the Jeep brand or any other matter relating to its business. FCA is fully committed to its 2014-18 plan, having achieved each one of its targets to date and with only 6 quarters left to its completion."

The denial by Fiat Chrysler follows Great Wall's confirmation that it is interested in the buyout. Ahead of Geely's acquisition of Proton and Lotus, speculation about the deal was dismissed.