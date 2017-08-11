Datsun GO Live concept showcased in Indonesia

The Go Live concept is aimed at the younger generation; design elements could feature on upcoming Go facelift in India.

Datsun’s Live concept is based on its Go hatchback and is aimed at the younger generation of Indonesians who like to customise their cars; the concept is meant to encourage a proactive lifestyle.

The dual-tone grey finish on the exterior along with the black roof, neon yellow bottom and roof spoiler, and funky looking 17-inch alloys make the Live concept look much livelier than the standard car.

The headlamps and tail-lamps have also been made sharper and the grille is larger as well. These details could also feature on the upcoming Go facelift.

The Go in Indonesia gets the same 1.2-litre petrol engine as the model sold in India. The motor produces 68hp and 104Nm of peak torque and is paired to a five-speed manual gearbox.

