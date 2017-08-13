Daihatsu DN Multisix concept revealed at GIIAS 2017

Daihatsu showcased what could possibly be its flagship MPV, the DN Multisix concept, at the 2017 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS).

The exterior of the car is typically MPV, though the front has been designed with slim LED headlamps and a chrome-touched grille. The concept gets gold highlights on the door sills and all four corners, indicating a more premium product. The rear also gets sleek tail-lamps and a spoiler.

As the name suggest, the DN Multisix seats six people. The cabin is a typical minimalist and futuristic concept car fare with a glass roof. It is 4,310mm long, 1,720mm wide and 1,695mm high, with a wheelbase of 2,620mm.

