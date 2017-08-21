Chinese firm shows interest in buying Fiat Chrysler

Great Wall Motors, the Chinese firm that specialises in SUVs, has confirmed its interest in buying at least a part of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, with a special keenness in acquiring Jeep.



Great Wall, which was founded in 1984, is China’s biggest producer of SUVs. A company spokesperson told Reuters that the firm had an intention to acquire FCA.



The interest in Jeep is to aid its plans to become one of the world’s largest SUV makers. It is unknown at this stage whether Great Wall is attempting to just buy Jeep, a part shareholding in the group or the whole Fiat Chrysler group which includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Lancia, Maserati, and Ram, as well as a number of automotive part supply companies.



While Ram is also primarily an SUV, truck and 4x4 firm, it is mainly focused on the North American market, while Jeep has a larger global footprint.



Any move by Great Wall would follow the path of Geely, which acquired Volvo in 2010.