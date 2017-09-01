BMW will bring at least 10 different models to Frankfurt

The BMW stall at the Frankfurt motor show will include the new 6-series GT, i3s, X3, M5, 8-series and Z4 concept.

As the Frankfurt motor show nears, BMW has revealed its plans for the 2017 IAA. The BMW Group display at the event will have at least 10 models and cover 10,500 square metres under the banner, “This is tomorrow. Now.”

Starting with the concepts, BMW will have the new technologically advanced, flagship 8-series sedan and the recently revealed Z4 convertible. The race-worthy M8 GTE will also have a presence at the podium while the all-electric 3-series and X7 fuel-cell concept are also expected to join the other concepts.

In terms of production models, the German manufacturer will have its new 600hp, AWD, M5, the large 6-series Gran Turismo, the recently unveiled i3 and i3s and the X3 SUV. To celebrate its flagship sedan’s 40th anniversary, the 7-series Edition 40 Jahre will also be present at the BMW display.

The German manufacturer’s motorcycle arm, BMW Motorrad, has plans to display the HP4 Race superbike and the Link scooter concept.

The Frankfurt motor show is set to begin on September 14 and continue till September 24.

