Autocar India September 2017 issue on stands now

Our jam-packed 18th anniversary issue brings you an exclusive drive of the Honda CR-V, review of the Hyundai Verna, our Tata Nexon vs Maruti Brezza shootout and lots more!

We’ve just turned 18, and our 470-plus page anniversary issue is loaded with fun stories, breaking news and detailed tests. An exclusive drive of the all-new, seven-seat, diesel-powered Honda CR-V, 24 pages full of Ferraris, a Navy stealth destroyer, and loads of reviews, including the new Hyundai Verna, the Mercedes-AMG GT R and the Range Rover Velar to name a few.

New Honda CR-V

Come mid-2018, Honda will launch its all-new CR-V in India. In its latest iteration, this premium SUV comes with seven seats, and for the first time in India, it will get a diesel engine. But, at about Rs 23-28 lakh, it will be pricey.

New Hyundai Verna

With the new Verna, Hyundai is gunning for lost ground in the mid-size sedan segment. But is its latest impressive enough to veer you away from popular picks like the Honda City and the Maruti Ciaz?

Tata Nexon vs Maruti Brezza

The stylish Nexon has managed to create quite a buzz even before its launch. We put this compact SUV head to head with the popular choice in the segment – the Maruti Brezza ­– to find out if it’s really impressive.

Ferrari special

The Prancing Horse celebrates its 70th birthday this year, and to celebrate, we’ve put together a collection of stories about Ferrari. The nuances of Ferrari design, three legendary flat-12 Ferraris, how to buy a used Ferrari in India and a thorough, detailed India road test of the 488 GTB.

UBR8

Tired of the WagonRs and Dzires that pick you up every time you call for an Uber? We thought we’d give a few riders a treat by signing up to be a driver and ferrying them off to their destination in none other than an Audi R8.

Autocar Track Day

As per tradition at Autocar India, every anniversary, we take India’s best enthusiasts’ cars and bikes to the Madras Motor Race Track and hand them over to Narain Karthikeyan who puts them against the clock. The 10th edition of the Track Day also sees the 100th lap time set, and a new lap record for production cars. Which car do you think beat them all?

Ashok Leyland FAT 6x6 vs Polaris Big Boss 6x6

Sometimes, four-wheel drive is just not enough, and hence the Ashok Leyland FAT 6x6 and Polaris Big Boss 6x6 are in existence. But if you’re stuck in the middle of a desert, which one would you be better off with? And which one would be more fun?

Autocar Monsoon Off-road Day

SUVs are all the rage, and people will even pay extra to have four-wheel drive. But do these cars really work off road, or is it all just for show? That’s what set out to determine with a bunch of 4WD SUVs on a mucky trail.

Big bikes under Rs 7 lakh

For those of you who are itching for your first big bike, this month, we being you a our pick of the three best high-performance, large-capacity motorcycles that you could buy for a rather modest Rs 7 lakh or less.

Apache RTR200 vs FZ25 vs Pulsar NS200

Finding it hard to pick a premium commuter? We put three of the latest ones, the TVS Apache RTR200, the Pulsar NS200 and Yamaha’s new FZ25, head to head to find out which one is your best bet.

Click here to subscribe