Audi Q7 40 TFSI to launch on September 4, 2017

Will come with 252hp 2.0-litre petrol engine; 0-100kph time same as diesel counterpart at 7.1sec.

Audi will add a petrol engine to its Q7 line-up in India, badged as the Q7 40 TFSI. With a launch date of September 4, 2017, the Audi’s flagship SUV will now be offered with petrol and diesel engine options.The launch was supposed to take place on September 1, but was postponed.



The 40 TFSI will get a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that makes 252hp and 370Nm of peak torque. The motor will be paired to an eight-speed transmission delivering power to all four wheels. The claimed 0-100kph time is the same 7.1sec as the diesel-powered 45 TDI.

The Q7 40 TFSI is expected with the same level of kit as its diesel counterpart including Audi's 'Parking System Plus' with 360-degree surround-view camera, LED headlamps that increase the intensity and throw of the beam when vehicle speed exceeds 110kmph, electronically controlled air suspension with variable damping, Audi’s virtual cockpit, a 12.3-inch touchscreen display and a panoramic sunroof.

The seven-seater SUV will rival large, premium luxury SUVs like the Jeep Grand Cherokee petrol, Mercedes-Benz GLS 400, BMW X5 35i and the Land Rover Discovery 3.0 L Petrol.

Audi recently launched the Q7 Design Edition in India at Rs 81.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).