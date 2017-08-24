Audi Q7 40 TFSI to launch on September 1, 2017

Will come with 252hp 2.0-litre petrol engine; 0-100kph time same as diesel counterpart at 7.1sec.

Audi will add a petrol engine to its Q7 line-up in India, badged as the Q7 40 TFSI. With a launch date of September 1, 2017, the Audi’s flagship SUV will now be offered with petrol and diesel engine options.

The 40 TFSI will get a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that makes 252hp and 370Nm of peak torque. The motor will be paired to an eight-speed transmission delivering power to all four wheels. The claimed 0-100kph time is the same 7.1sec as the diesel-powered 45 TDI.

The Q7 40 TFSI is expected with the same level of kit as its diesel counterpart including Audi's 'Parking System Plus' with 360-degree surround-view camera, LED headlamps that increase the intensity and throw of the beam when vehicle speed exceeds 110kmph, electronically controlled air suspension with variable damping, Audi’s virtual cockpit, a 12.3-inch touchscreen display and a panoramic sunroof.

The seven-seater SUV will rival large, premium luxury SUVs like the Jeep Grand Cherokee petrol, Mercedes-Benz GLS 400, BMW X5 35i and the Land Rover Discovery 3.0 L Petrol.

Audi recently launched the Q7 Design Edition in India at Rs 81.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).