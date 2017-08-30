All-new Renault (Dacia) Duster SUV revealed

The all-new second-generation Renault (Dacia) Duster has been finally revealed.



The ongoing success of the Dacia Duster has prompted the firm to take an evolutionary approach to the design of the updated SUV, says Laurens van den Acker, senior vice president, corporate design, at Groupe Renault.



The latest Duster sits on the same platform as the older model and has identical overall dimensions. Although, the windscreen has been moved forward slightly to improve interior space.

The car now sports a broader front grille and wider headlights, and the rear lights have been moved to the corners. The square-wheel-arch style of the previous Duster has been retained, and it also gets new roof bars.



Renault-owned Dacia has sold more than a million Dusters since 2010 and year-on-year sales are continuing to rise, and this, according to Van den Acker, has influenced the firm’s thinking about the new model’s design. “The big revolution is that we’re not doing a revolution,” he said. “The Duster’s not at the end of its life. We still can’t make enough to satisfy demand. So why change a good thing? But if you get close, you’ll see that everything has been touched.”



Dacia design boss, David Durand, said ensuring the Duster retained an unpretentious feel, reflecting value for money, was vital. Dacia has yet to show the Duster’s new interior, but Durand said: “The car is a strategic evolution on the outside, but it’s more revolutionary inside.”



The new Duster is likely to retain the same engine and gearbox options for the international markets like the outgoing model. There is no news of an India launch, as of now. Renault, however, is readying an India launch of the Captur SUV in the coming months.