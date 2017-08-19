All-electric Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet concept unveiled

Mercedes has revealed its new art deco-inspired Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet concept car at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.

A convertible version of the electric Mercedes-Maybach 6 coupé concept, it's the latest step in Mercedes-Benz’s efforts to further resurrect the image and standing of its luxury sub-brand, Maybach, following strong sales of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class in key global markets over the past 12 months.

Taking the stretched lines and intricate detailing of the original 6, which was revealed at last year’s Pebble Beach, the 6 Cabriolet has a retractable roof and a plush new two-seat interior, creating a blueprint for a production model to take on the Rolls-Royce Dawn.

This isn't the first convertible Mercedes-Maybach, though; at last year’s Los Angeles motor show, the brand unveiled the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Cabriolet, of which just 300 examples are to be produced.

At 5700mm in length, 2100mm in width and 1340mm in height, the 6 Cabriolet is a considerable 671mm longer, 201mm wider but 71mm lower than the S-Class Cabriolet.

Distinguished by its bold grille, long sweeping bonnet, extreme rearward seating position, towering 24in wheels, extended boat tail-style rear end and two-tone design scheme, the 6 Cabriolet resurrects both the stretched proportions and aesthetic principles common of luxury cars throughout the 1940s and 1950s.

These traditional cues are combined with a number of contemporary touches, including slim LED headlights and full-width OLED tail-lights.

Inside, the 6 Cabriolet has a luxurious interior lined with quilted white Nappa leather, a flowing, full-width dashboard featuring the latest in touch-sensitive controls and digital displays featuring traditional analogue needles. The custom-made retractable fabric roof incorporates interwoven threads of gold.

The dramatic styling and elaborate details are claimed to provide hints to how Maybach versions of Mercedes models will look in future years in order to give them with a more individual and distinctive appearance.

“The 6 Cabriolet is the embodiment of our design strategy,” said Mercedes' chief design officer, Gorden Wagener. “Breathtaking proportions combined with a luxurious haute couture interior help to create the ultimate experience.”

The 6 Cabriolet is has a pure electric powertrain delivering a sturdy 760hp via four compact electric motors – a layout similar to that used by the short-lived Mercedes-Benz SLS Electric Drive supercar.

The motors act independently on each wheel, making the 6 Cabriolet four-wheel-drive. Computer simulations point to a 0-100kph time of less than 4.0sec, while top speed is electronically limited to 248kph.

Electricity is stored in a lithium ion battery mounted within the floorplan. Mercedes claims a range of more than 497km on the European test cycle. A quick charge function, running at up to 350kW, is said to provide an additional range of up to 100km from just five minutes of charging.

