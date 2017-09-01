2017 Skoda Octavia RS launched at Rs 24.62 lakh

Skoda has launched the hot version of its latest Octavia priced at Rs 24.62 lakh (ex-showroom). Skoda had introduced the hotter RS-spec Octavia with every generation of the car in India, though this generation sees the 1.8-litre engine replaced by a 2.0-litre mill.

Based on the facelifted Octavia that launched recently, the Octavia RS is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol motor that develops 230hp at 6,200rpm and 350Nm of torque between 1,500rpm and 4,600rpm. The engine sends power to the front wheels via a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Czech manufacturer claims a 0-100kph time of 6.8sec.

As the notchback is based on the standard Octavia, its dimensions are the same, though the updated suspension setup means the RS sits lower to the ground. It also looks far more aggressive thanks to the body kit, blacked-out trim bits and larger 17-inch alloy wheels. The exteriors also come with LED headlamps, tail-lamps, fog lamps and daytime running lights (DRLs), steel exhaust tips and a tailgate spoiler

In terms of equipment, a new touchscreen infotainment system will be offered along with nine airbags, ESP and a park-assist system.

The Skoda Octavia RS doesn’t have any direct competitors in the country, though the standard Octavia rivals the likes of the Hyundai Elantra, Toyota Corolla Altis and Volkswagen Jetta.

The launch of the Octavia RS is a part of the Czech carmaker’s strategy to bring three new models to India before the end of the year. The recently launched Rapid Monte Carlo and the Octavia RS will be joined by the Skoda Kodiaq SUV by the end of the year.

