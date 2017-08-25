2017 Renault Kwid 02 Anniversary Edition launched at Rs 3.43 lakh

Available only on RXL and RXT trims; both 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre variants with the manual transmission come with the anniversary edition package.

Renault India has launched the 02 Anniversary Edition of its Kwid starting at Rs 3.43 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) to celebrate the hatchback’s second anniversary.

The 02 Anniversary Edition will be available with both, the 54hp 0.8-litre engine and the 68hp, 1.0-litre petrol motor, but with only the manual transmission versions. Mechanically, the hatchback is unchanged from the standard models.

The special edition Kwid is restricted to the higher-spec RXL and RXT variants and comes with exterior changes that include contrasting red and white exteriors, new SportLine graphics with 02 Insignia and the Angular 02 Insignia on the hood, roof and C-pillar, new alloy wheels and new Sportline front and rear skid plates.

On the inside, the anniversary edition Kwid comes with new seat upholstery with the 02 insignia, new side air vents, new two-tone gear shifter, new floor mats, a new sporty steering wheel and a new piano black centre fascia with dark ivory contours.

Available in two exterior colour options, Fiery Red and Ice Cool White, bookings for the Kwid 02 Anniversary Edition have begun across all Renault dealerships in the country.

Renault’s Kwid rivals the likes of the Maruti Alto 800 and the K10, Hyundai Eon and the Datsun Redigo.