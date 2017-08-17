2017 Maruti Ciaz S launched at Rs 9.39 lakh

Maruti has added a new variant to its Ciaz line-up in India, called the Ciaz S. The variant is positioned above the Delta trim and is priced at Rs 9.39 lakh for the 1.4-litre petrol and Rs 11.55 lakh (ex-showroom) for the diesel model.

The Maruti Ciaz S gets all the equipment offered as standard on the Delta trim. In addition to that, it gets all-around body kit including front and rear bumper extensions, side skirts and a boot lid spoiler. On the inside, the S comes with all-black interiors instead of the dual-tone setup of the other trims. Black leather seats are standard. Also, there are minor changes to the multi-info display located between the speedometer and the tachometer.



The Ciaz S can be looked at as a reincarnation of the Ciaz RS which was discontinued before the model was moved to Maruti's premium dealership, Nexa. The Ciaz in India rivals the likes of the Honda City, the Volkswagen Vento, the Skoda Rapid and the upcoming new Hyundai Verna.