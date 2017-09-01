2017 Jeep Compass bookings hit 10,000

Production at Ranjangaon plant to be ramped up to meet demand for Compass.

Fiat Chrysler has announced that bookings of its Jeep Compass SUV have reached the 10,000 mark. The Compass was launched on July 31, 2017, while bookings had opened on June 19. During the same period, they received over 92,000 inquiries regarding the SUV. Deliveries for the Compass began on August 6, 2017.

To keep up with the rising demand for the Compass, Jeep will ramp up production at its Ranjangaon plant with two shifts working six days a week.

Launched at Rs 14.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Jeep Compass is available with three trim levels – Sport, Longitude and Limited – and has a total of ten variants offering two engine and transmission options. The top-spec diesel Limited (O) 4x4 variant costs Rs 20.65 lakh. The 162hp, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol motor is mated to either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, while the 173hp, 2.0-litre diesel engine comes paired to a six-speed manual only. Four-wheel drive is offered only on top-spec diesel models. A diesel automatic model is expected to hit showrooms by January with deliveries to start around February.

The Compass is Jeep’s first locally assembled model and features an extremely high level (65 percent) of localisation.

The SUV comes with a raft of equipment including a 5.0-inch (7.0-inch on top-spec models) touchscreen infotainment system, keyless entry and go, dual front airbags (side and curtain airbags are available with the 4x4 variant), ABS, EBD, stability and traction control and Jeep’s SelecTerrain 4WD system for the four-wheel-drive diesel trims.

Jeep currently retails the Compass out of 50 outlets across 47 cities in India and plans to expand its network to 60 outlets by the end of the year.

The manufacturer has also brought Mopar to the country to handle its aftersales services that include a three-year/100,000 km manufacturer’s warranty, a complimentary Roadside Assistance (RSA) package for three years and an extended warranty programme of up to two years.

