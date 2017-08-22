2017 Hyundai Verna launched at Rs 7.99 lakh

Hyundai has launched its all-new Verna in India at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). At launch, the new Verna will be available with the existing 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engines and in four variants.

The 1.6-litre petrol engine that makes 123hp and 151Nm of torque and the 1.6-litre diesel producing 128hp and 260Nm of torque are now mated to six-speed manual transmissions with an optional six-speed automatic on offer. Hyundai claims improved fuel efficiency figures for all engine and transmission options. The 1.4-litre diesel mill may join the line-up at a later date.

The new Verna is underpinned by the Korean manufacturer’s K2 platform that is more rigid than the previous-gen model’s platform. Better NVH levels, crashworthiness and overall stiffness are the claimed improvements over the last-gen model.

The new mid-size sedan also gets a retuned suspension and steering setup that is meant to significantly improve the handling and ride quality compared to the previous car.

The all-new Verna is 65mm longer, 29mm wider and has a wheelbase that is 30mm longer than the previous-gen model. It is now 4,440mm long, 1,729mm wide, 1,475mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,600mm. The rear headroom has also increased to 948mm while the boot space and fuel tank capacity are up 480 litres and 45 litres, respectively. In terms of goodies and tech, the Verna is now on-par with its rivals but also offers a segment-first, cooled and ventilated front seats.



The fifth-gen Verna rivals likes of the Honda City (Rs 8.46 lakh to Rs 13.43 lakh), Maruti Ciaz (Rs 7.66 lakh to Rs 11.44 lakh), Skoda Rapid Rs 8.20 lakh to Rs 13.06 lakh) and Volkswagen Vento (Rs 8.05 lakh to Rs 13.78 lakh) in the Indian market. (All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

At this price point, the base petrol undercuts the Vento, Rapid and City by a decent margin.