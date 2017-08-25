2017 Honda Jazz V Privilege Edition launched at Rs 7.36 lakh

Honda has launched the 2017 Jazz ‘Privilege Edition’ in India, a special edition variant that is offered with a new infotainment system, minor exterior changes, and more safety equipment. This is the second 'Privilege Edition' launch for Honda India with the first one being based on the Amaze that hit the market in July.



The Jazz Privilege Edition is based on the Jazz V trim and is available on petrol manual, petrol CVT and diesel trims. It comes with standard features such as dual airbags, ABS, automatic climate control, reverse camera, alloy wheels, a mult-info display, power-adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators and paddle shifters for petrol CVT variant.

The Jazz Privilege Edition also gets the Digipad, a 17.7cm touchscreen infotainment system that has satellite-linked 3D navigation, 1.5GB of internal storage, MirrorLink support, voice commands, Bluetooth, USB slots, Micro SD card slots for maps and media and an HDMI-IN port. It also gets unique Privilege Edition emblems on the outside and beige seat covers on the inside. The Jazz Privilege Edition also gets rear parking sensors.

The powertrain has not been changed in any way and the car is powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. Transmission choices include a five-speed manual for both petrol and diesel and a CVT automatic for petrol variant. The Honda Jazz V Privilige Edition is priced from Rs 7.36 lakh for the manual variant. The petrol CVT costs Rs 8.42 lakh while the diesel is priced at Rs 8.82 lakh. (ex-showroom, Delhi).



With the Jazz Privilige edition, Honda aims to cash in at new car buyers looking make a purchase during this festive season. A facelift for the Jazz is on the way which could launch in India in the near future. The Honda Jazz in India takes on the likes of the popular Maruti Baleno and the Hyundai i20.