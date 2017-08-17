2017 Audi Q7, A6 Design Editions launched in India

In a bid to attract more buyers during the upcoming festive season, Audi India has introduced two special editions to its line-up based on the A6 sedan and the Q7 SUV. Termed as Design Editions, these models come with additional features and unique alloy wheels that make them stand out from the standard models.

While both the A6 and the Q7 Design Editions get Audi Smartphone Interface (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) and projection door puddle lamps (with Audi Logo on the front doors and Quattro on the back doors). The Q7 gets unique bits such as 20-inch, five-spoke alloy wheels, smoked tail-lamps and gloss black finish on running boards and exhaust tips. It also comes devoid of any body cladding and gets full-body paint finish. On the other side, the A6 Design Edition gets 19-inch alloy wheels and rear-seat entertainment screens as standard.

The Audi Design Edition range will be limited to 100 units each for the A6 and the Q7. The Audi A6 Design Edition is priced at Rs 56.78 lakh while the Audi Q7 Design Edition costs Rs 81.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

The Audi Q7 rivals the likes of the Mercedes GLS and the Volvo XC90 while the Audi A6 sedan takes on the likes of newer rivals such as the Mercedes E-class, the Volvo S90, the BMW 5-series and the Jaguar XF. Audi is readying the next-gen A6 sedan, which is likely to see a global debut sometime in near future.