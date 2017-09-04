2017 Audi Q7 40 TFSI launched at Rs 67.76 lakh

The 2.0-litre turbo-petrol churns out 252hp and 370Nm; rivals include the Mercedes GLE 400, Jeep Grand Cherokee petrol and BMW X5 35i.

Audi has introduced a petrol engine with its flagship seven-seater SUV, the Q7, badged as 40 TFSI, at Rs 67.76 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-spec Q7 40 TFSI is priced at Rs 74.43 lakh.

The Q7 40 TFSI is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that produces 252hp and 370Nm of torque. Power will be sent to all-four-wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The 40 TFSI gets the same level of equipment as the diesel-engined Q7 that includes Audi's 'Parking System Plus' with 360-degree surround-view camera, LED headlamps that increase the intensity and throw of the beam when vehicle speed exceeds 110kph, electronically controlled air suspension with variable damping, Audi’s virtual cockpit, a 12.3-inch touchscreen display and a panoramic sunroof.

The petrol Q7 will compete in the large premium SUV segment along with the Mercedes-Benz GLE 400, BMW X5 35i, Land Rover Discovery 3.0L petrol and the Jeep Grand Cherokee petrol.

Audi had launched a special edition, the Q7 Design Edition, for the festive season just last month at Rs 81.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).