2017 Ducati Multistrada 950 vs Triumph Tiger XRx comparison video

28th Aug 2017 4:50 pm

We take a fun adventure down the Maharashtra coastline to better understand what these two mighty machines have to offer,

With the steady rise in popularity of adventure motorcycling in India, Triumph has established itself with the Tiger 800 range. Now however, Ducati's introduction of the Multistrada 950 brings a new alternative when it comes to road-focused adventure touring machines. To better understand what these two mighty machines have to offer, we take a fun adventure down the Maharashtra coastline.

