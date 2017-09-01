Yamaha FZ-S FI, Saluto RX and Cygnus Ray-ZR get new 'Dark Night' colour scheme

The colour scheme is available on three models and costs Rs 1,000 over standard colour options.

Yamaha has revealed a new shade of black for the FZ-S FI, Saluto RX and Cygnus Ray-ZR (disc brake) models. The new 'Dark Night' scheme uses a matt-black finish along with chrome detailing in the graphic work.

Mechanically, the bikes remain the same. The FZ-S FI uses a 149cc, two-valve, fuel-injected engine that makes 13.2hp and 12.8Nm. The Saluto RX is a commuter motorcycle that runs a smaller 110cc motor producing 7.5hp and 8.5Nm. The Cygnus Ray-ZR scooter, meanwhile, uses a 110cc engine good for 7.2hp and 8.1Nm.

The Dark Night scheme will be sold at an extra Rs 1,000 over the standard colour schemes. The FZ-S FI retails for Rs 84,012, the Saluto RX for Rs 48,721 and the Cygnus Ray ZR (disc brake) for Rs 56,898 (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

Commenting on the new variant introduction, Roy Kurian, senior vice president, sales & marketing, Yamaha Motor India Sales Pvt. Ltd said, “Yamaha’s affinity to black body two-wheelers is inspired by its DNA of being sporty and stylish. This uniqueness in Yamaha’s style is now available for the two wheeler buyers in its new variants which are sure to rev hearts.”