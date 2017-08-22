TVS sets new stunt record with Apache

With a long history of racing to its name, TVS has now set the record for the longest non-stop stunt show in India. Five stunt teams from TVS Racing performed stunts for five straight hours, while the feat was acknowledged by the India Book of Records.

Attempted for the first time in India, TVS Apache Pro Performance X saw all the stunt teams from TVS Racing perform non-stop stunts. The stunts were performed on stunt-spec Apache RTR 180s and Apache RTR 200 4Vs. Stunts included the Jesus Christ pose, pillion thrill-ride, 360-degree front wheelie, synchronised flower burnout, suicide burnout, among others.

The stunt riders also conducted a tutorial session for the audience on how to stunt safely and responsibly.