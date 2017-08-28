TVS launches new motorcycle blog for enthusiasts

TVS’ new blog page is aimed squarely at enthusiasts, but also contains some articles relevant to potential scooter and motorcycle customers. A unique initiative by TVS, the blog features articles under multiple categories including maintenance, travel, tips, riding technique and a motorcycle-related general knowledge section.

The articles are well written, easy to read and offer valuable information across a range of subjects. These include in-depth guides on buying the right helmet or simple technical explanations of various mechanical aspects of a two-wheeler. Those considering modifying their vehicles will find information under the tips and tricks section, while others looking to maximise fuel efficiency will also find an article on the topic.

TVS plans to routinely update the blog page and it's certainly worth a visit. You can find the page at here.