Peter MacKenzie named head of Harley-Davidson India

The new managing director will be based out of China and lead Harley-Davidson India’s leadership teams with the support of the country manager.

Peter MacKenzie has been named managing director of Harley-Davidson India with immediate effect. MacKenzie assumes the role in addition to his current role as managing director for Greater China. He will continue to be based in Shanghai, China, with frequent travel to India and shall be supported by Manish Agarwal, country manager. Harley Davidson India's MD position was vacant since December last year when Vikram Pawah left the company to join BMW Group India as its president.

In his new role, MacKenzie will manage Harley-Davidson India’s leadership team responsible for in-country sales, dealer network management, marketing, service and operations activities to expand the company’s presence in the country.

MacKenzie joined Harley-Davidson in 2010, bringing with him almost 25 years of business development experience in the automotive industry. In his tenure with the company, he has consistently demonstrated an innovative and analytical approach to problem-solving, as well as successfully driven productivity, sales and profitability.

Marc McAllister, vice president and managing director, international markets, said “India is a strategic market for us in line with our company strategy to build the next generation of Harley-Davidson riders globally. I am confident that MacKenzie will provide strong leadership to the team to grow the reach and impact of our brand, as we expand our dealership network in the country to support our business and give loyal and new customers greater access to our brand.”