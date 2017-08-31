Ducati SuperSport launching on September 22, 2017

Ducati’s street-focused sportsbike, the SuperSport, uses the same 110hp 937cc L-twin motor as the Hypermotard 939.

First seen at the 2016 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan and claiming the title of the most beautiful bike at the event, the Ducati SuperSport will finally launch in India on September 22, 2017.

While the Ducati 959 Panigale is a more focused machine and the Hypermotard 939 a motard-type street naked, the new SuperSport provides the best of both worlds to make a very street-friendly machine.

It will be a proper sports tourer from Ducati, borrowing styling elements from the Panigale series for its front fairing to keep the aerodynamics touring friendly. The engine is borrowed from the Hypermotard 939. This is the same 937cc Testastretta 11-degree L-Twin that produces 110hp, though is down by 2Nm to 93Nm, which is also produced lower at 6,500rpm.

Ducati dealerships across India have started taking pre-bookings for both the SuperSport and SuperSport S.