BS-IV MV Agusta F3 800 sales to begin by September

MV Agusta has recently updated its entire international range of motorcycles to Euro-IV standards. As a result, the F3 800, which went off sale when BS-IV norms came into effect, will now resume sales by September. The first motorcycles are already in India and are currently undergoing homologation tests to conform to BS-IV standards.

The updates seen are quite comprehensive and MV claims that engine noise has reduced by 50 percent while exhaust emissions are down by an equally impressive 48 percent. The F3 800 also sees improved chassis rigidity through new frame mounting points. The engines are said to receive new primary gearing and drive gearing to improve noise levels as well as new water/oil pumps and a new balancer shaft. Emissions are said to be reduced through larger exhaust volumes and new catalytic converters in the manifold. The bike’s MVICS (Motor and Vehicle Integrated Control System) electronic assist package sees refinement, as does the ride-by-wire throttle system. MV claims peak power is 144hp, which is 4hp down from the old bike, but we expect all these changes to result in a more refined experience.

The updated F3 800 will join the recently launched Brutale 800 at the entry level of MV Agusta India’s line-up. There could be a slight increase in price over the previous F3 800 owing to the new tax structures.

Next on the cards for India will be the launch of the sharper and more focused Brutale 800 RR that makes 140hp against the standard 800’s 109hp and also offers additional kit like a bi-directional quick shifter. Expect the naked Brutale 800 RR to be priced around Rs 2-3 lakh over the existing Rs 15.59 lakh Brutale 800.

At the launch of the Brutale 800, the company announced that it will be bringing in the Turismo Veloce adventure bike to India. It is scheduled for launch after the Brutale 800 RR and we expect to see the bike in India by early 2018.