BMW GS Trophy qualifier comes to India

The BMW GS Trophy is an enduro riding event that’s held every two years and is open to all non-professional BMW riders. The objective of the event isn't to have riders compete against each other or the clock, but rather to test their off-road riding abilities to the limit, all while exposing them to beautiful locales. The 2018 edition of the international GS Trophy will take place in Mongolia, by early summer of next year.

Having kicked off their India operations recently, BMW Motorrad has brought the qualifier event of the GS Trophy to the country. This will give BMW owners over here a chance to get qualified for, and then represent India at the international event next year. The India qualifier will take place in Goa, starting on August 26, and comprise training, challenge courses and a final test.

Owners need to get their own BMW motorcycle, ideally one that can handle a bit of off-roading, and use it to complete the training and challenge scenarios. For the final test, however, BMW Motorrad will provide participants with a GS. Participants will be given points depending on how well they complete the off-road riding challenges as well as work together as a team. At the end of two days of qualifying, the top three point scorers will get to participate in the international event.

The three qualifying riders will then be flown to Mongolia next year for the international event, where they will each be presented with a personalised GS (either 800 or 1200). They'll also get personalised BMW riding gear for the same. These riders will then compete for glory against other teams from various countries as they ride across Mongolia. Crossing rivers, finding they way over broken bridges, conjuring team spirit, riding over dusty, muddy or stony terrain will all be part of the challenges thrown at the riders. And all this while riding through the breathtaking landscapes of Mongolia.

All interested BMW owners in India can sign up for the qualifiers at their nearest BMW showroom. But they will need to hurry as there are limited seats.