Bajaj launches CT100 Electric Start variant

Bajaj Auto’s entry-level commuter motorcycle, the CT100, has now received an update in the form of an electric-start. This new CT100 Alloy ES has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 38,806 and will be available at all authorised Bajaj Auto dealerships across the country.

The CT100 Alloy ES is powered by Bajaj’s four-stroke, 102cc, single-cylinder engine, which produces 7.7hp of peak power and 8.24 Nm of peak torque, and is mated to a four-speed gearbox. The new CT100 ES also gets a new set of decals, three colour options, a new fuel gauge and flexible side indicators. The CT100 ES also gets an extra-long seat.

The manufacturer claims a 90kpl fuel economy and a top speed of 90kph.

Eric Vas, President Motorcycle Business, Bajaj Auto Ltd said, “The CT100 is the most compelling offering in its segment; it provides customers with superior mileage and now comes with the convenience of electric start. At an introductory price of Rs 38,806- we expect the CT100 Electric Start version to gain a large number of customers at the entry-level 100cc commuter segment, just the way the CT100 kick-start had done two years ago.”

CT100 Alloy (Rs 36,521) and CT100B (Rs 32,028) in kick-start versions will continue to sell alongside the new variant.